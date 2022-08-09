Watch: NBC’s Alba Yells at Biden About Trump FBI Raid During Live Shot

NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba interrupted her live shot during MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Report” to yell a question to President Joe Biden about former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL being raided by the FBI.

Biden was signing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act into law.

Balart said, “Monica is at the White House. The president spoke about a lot of things. We have to remember he just got over COVID twice. I think that was evident today.”

Alba said, “Yes, Jose, that’s right. You could hear the president there with a little bit of a loose cough. He said that was notable, something that we’ve seen the president at events before the double COVID. The reason he’s here today in the South Lawn is this $280 billion bipartisan bill, the investment in semiconductors and manufacturing. We’re going to try to ask him here to see if he potentially has any reaction to the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago.”

Alba turned away from the camera and yelled, “Mr. President, your reaction to the FBI search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago? Do you have any reaction, sir?”

Biden did not respond to Alba.

She turned back and said, “It seems he is not going to be taking questions. But, of course, that is the other major news of today that you have spent a lot of this hour covering, Jose.”

