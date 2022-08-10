TX Gov. Abbott to NYC Mayor Adams’ Threat to Campaign Against Him: ‘Go Ahead Mayor, Make My Day’

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that New York City Eric Adams’ threat to bring buses of New Yorkers to campaign against him would “make his day.”

Tuesday, while responding to Abbott busing migrants from Texas to New York City, Adams said, “I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to on cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking. For the good of America, we need to get him out of office.”

Host Harris Faulkner said, “Your reaction to that latest threat from Mayor Adams in New York City?”

Abbott said, “I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, Mayor, make my day. There could hardly be anything better to aid my campaign against Beto O’Rourke than to have Beto O’Rourke’s campaign aided by a bunch of New Yorkers. That will not be viewed very positively in the state of Texas.”

He added, “This race is about Texans, and Texans are fed up with what the Biden administration has done on our border, the chaos that it’s has caused, the damage that it’s caused in the state of Texas, and that is exactly why we’re sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City.”

