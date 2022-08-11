Scarborough: ‘Freak’ Newt Gingrich Is Taking Cheap Shots at FBI

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on “Morning Joe” that former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich is a “freak” for criticizing the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Scarborough said, “Some of the same people are making dark, ominous threats, now comparing the FBI to Stalin, now suggesting that this is a banana republic, now saying we have to go to war against the FBI. These people hate law and order. I thought they were the party of law and order. They don’t believe in the rule of law when it applies to the most powerful, I guess.”

He continued, “Newt Gingrich suggested the FBI could have planted evidence against Trump. He said we’d be better off to think of these people as wolves. Newt Gingrich, damn you. You know better. You’re saying that Americans should think of the FBI as wolves? Christopher Wray as wolves? People who you know, who protect Americans against criminals, against terrorists. You are taking another cheap shot at law enforcement officers when they don’t serve your interest in saying we’d be better off to think of the FBI as wolves. Wolves who want to eat you? Wolves who want to dominate you? You say the FBI has quote, ‘declared war on the American people?'”

Scarborough added, “You have all of these freaks, fools, insurrectionists, and people who were causing violence in America, these people who hate law enforcement, these people who were declaring war against the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation because it doesn’t serve their political purposes for the moment. They’re declaring war. Newt, you are calling Christopher Wray a wolf who wants to eat the American. What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you? What a freak you are.”

