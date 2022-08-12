Al Gore on Mar-a-Lago Raid: I’m Sure AG Garland, DOJ, FBI ‘Acted Entirely Properly’

Former Vice President Al Gore said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he is “sure” Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice, and the FBI acted totally appropriately in the investigation and raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL.

Copper asked, “I do briefly want to ask you about just what we learned today from the Department of Justice. They removed 11 sets of classified documents from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence while executing a search warrant. What is your reaction to all we’ve learned? Does this make sense to you why a former president would have such documents in his Florida mansion?”

Gore said, “No, it doesn’t. But I want to hasten to add, I don’t know the facts. I’ll tell you what I do know, I know Merrick Garland, and I don’t know that our nation has ever had an attorney general who is more committed to doing things according to the book, according to the proper order. It’s unthinkable that he would take any kind of rash step or violate the regular order. I have tremendous confidence in him, his probity, and everyone who knows him and has worked with him feels the same way. So, I’m sure the Justice Department and the FBI have acted entirely properly. We will learn more about the facts as they come out. ”

