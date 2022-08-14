Asa Hutchinson: FBI ‘Simply Carrying Out Their Responsibilities’ with Mar-a-Lago Raid

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that FBI was “simply carrying out their responsibilities” with the raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Hutchinson said, “I think we all have to take a deep breath and say, we’re going to have to wait to see the facts that come out. There is some urgency in it because this is unprecedented, the search of a former president’s home. The American public wants to understand that. And right now, you mentioned the circling of the wagons around Donald Trump. It’s simply because they see the establishment as going after Donald Trump, and they question whether that was the right move and whether it’s less intrusive means to accomplish the same purpose. We’ll have to be a little patient. The attorney general did the right thing by getting information out this week.”

He continued, “If the GOP is going to be the party of supporting law enforcement, law enforcement includes the FBI.”

Hutchinson added, “The FBI is simply carrying out their responsibilities under the law, a lawful search warrant that a magistrate signed off on. And they didn’t go in there with FBI raid jackets. They tried to constrain their behavior carrying out that warrant.”

