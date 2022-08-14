Klobuchar: ‘Donald Trump’s Language’ Caused January 6, FBI Attack

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Trump’s “language” caused the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and the attack at the FBI field office in Cincinnati.

Guest host Andrea Mitchell said, “Let me ask you about some of the outrage from elected Republicans. Some have called for civil war. Some have said, ‘Attack the FBI.’ Some of your own colleagues have had very strong rhetoric. What do you think?”

Klobuchar said, “This concerns me so much, Andrea. We already saw from the insurrection the effect that Donald Trump’s language – that he has so many people out there that will just follow him, and he feeds on that, and he sends out messages to them. Look at what just happened in Cincinnati. One of his followers who had taken part in the insurrection tried to kill people, FBI agents. And then there was a major security problem. He ends up getting killed. The whole thing goes down. This is the kind of things that result when you’ve got a president that attacks law enforcement and attacks the law.”

She added, “I thought in the old days the Republican Party used to stand with law enforcement. And I hope some of them do today because this kind of rhetoric is very dangerous to our country. These are career men and women that are simply doing their job. Their boss was actually Christopher Wray, was appointed by Donald Trump. And that’s why we have the FBI director. Oftentimes their terms go between Republican and Democratic administrations. Because it is a career appointment. And that piece of it is so important for people to understand. That this is beyond politics. They’re simply doing their jobs. And we have to let them do their jobs.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN