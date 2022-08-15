GOP Rep. Jackson Vows Accountability for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

During a Monday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) vowed the GOP would “get to the bottom” of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal out of Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. soldiers should it retake control of the House.

On the year anniversary of the withdrawal, Jackson slammed the lack of “accountability” in the White House over the mishandled effort.

“We started asking for these people to come and testify before Congress and to give us written statements back in November of last year, and so far, we’ve been completely blocked,” Jackson lamented. “And that’s why people are disgusted with what’s going on in our government right now — because there’s absolutely no accountability. Something like this cannot happen and nobody be held accountable for it. And that’s where we are at right now.”

He added, “[W]e will get to the bottom of this. And we will find out what happened to the billions of dollars of weapons that we left behind; all the SIVs … and we left these people behind. These people — a lot of them have fled into Iran to keep from being killed by the Taliban, and now, Iran has access to these people that know a lot about our tactics and our procedures. And it’s a national security issue for us.”

