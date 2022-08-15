Kinzinger: Trump ‘Absolutely, 100%’ Inciting Supporters to Threaten Law Enforcement

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) claimed Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump was “100%” inciting supporters to violently threaten the FBI after the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Blitzer said, “You’ve seen this joint FBI Department of Homeland Security bulletin. It is now warning of what they call unprecedented violent threats in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago. Do you hold the former President Donald Trump responsible for inciting his supporters?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, absolutely, 100%. I posted a thread somebody put up of a number of folks on TikTok that were putting out, you know, not just anti-government, but really threats to violence, pictures of their guns saying it is time, we’re coming. I mean, this is ridiculous. I mean, and it’s ridiculous obviously for what the former president has done in terms of saying, ‘This is an attack on my home. I did nothing wrong.’ Of course, the little bit that we do know, it seems like there is certainly at least good reason for the FBI to have done what they did.”

He added, “But then members of Congress, senators, you know, any Republican elected official out there that rushes to be the first on television or the first to Twitter to basically condemn the FBI, I mean, look, I’ll tell you as a guy that grew up in the right and grew up as a Republican, there has always been a strain of people that believe that the government is, you know, out there to get them. That the FBI represents that part of the government that is out there to get people. This stokes that. It’s really dangerous. I fear it could get worse unless people are way more responsible.”

