Ron Johnson: ‘I Don’t Believe Anything that Joe Biden Tells Me’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying President Joe Biden had not been briefed prior to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The Biden administration has also denied the notion that the FBI had been politicized.

Johnson, highlighting that the President’s denial of knowledge about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings has been contradicted, said he did not “believe anything” that Biden said.

“First of all, I don’t believe anything that Joe Biden tells me. We investigated his son, Hunter. Joe Biden repeatedly said that he never had spoken to his son about his overseas business deals — now we know we spoke to him all the time about it. So, I don’t believe Joe Biden, and I certainly don’t believe Merrick Garland and the higher-ups in the FBI. They’ve been lying to the American public as well. They’ve been covering things up.”

“[I]t’s obvious that the FBI has been politicized — top echelons of it — the Department of Justice has. To me, this is looking more and more like a dispute over the president’s declassification authority. My understanding is that the president’s the ultimate authority in terms of what is going to be declassified.”

