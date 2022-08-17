Chris Wallace: Liz Cheney ‘Declared War on Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Republican Party’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Tuesday on “Don Lemon Tonight” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “declared war on Donald Trump” during her concession speech.

Wallace said, “What struck me was the reference to Lincoln, and the reference to Grant, and the comparison to the Civil War. And I think she was very explicitly saying that just as our union was in jeopardy, life or death jeopardy, back in the 1860s, that the union is in jeopardy today. That is a pretty stark.”

He continued, “She talked about the Civil war that saved our union, and that is the threat that we face today. That what we are facing today is just as serious as what went on in the great Civil War. Obviously, at the end, she did not talk about a specific role, but she called on Americans to join her and stand together against those who would destroy our country.”

Wallace added, “Look, I suspect she’s not being coy. I do not think she knows what form that is going to take, whether that will be a presidential campaign, or some kind of a citizen’s movement, like an anti-war movement, in this case, an anti-Trump movement. The other thing I would say is in the Civil War. She declared war on Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Republican Party. She specifically called on Americans not to vote for the dozens of election deniers who have won Republican nominations for the governorship or the secretary of state roles in various states, which would have a dramatic role in 2024 in whether or not elections are certified are not.”

