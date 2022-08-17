Fmr. U.S. Embassy Employee Still in Afghanistan: SIV Process Didn’t Value Us, Living Under Taliban Is ‘Death, Basically’

During portions of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” a man who Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst said used to work for the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan and as a translator for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and is waiting for the State Department to approve his Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) said that the process “showed a lack of value and importance to the lives and to the work and to the lives that we have established.”

The man, whose identity was concealed for his safety, and, according to Yingst, is still in hiding, said the SIV process “was poorly handled. And specifically, it showed a lack of value and importance to the lives and to the work and to the lives that we have established.”

The man also stated that living in Afghanistan under Taliban rule is “life-threatening. It’s death, basically.”

