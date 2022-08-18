MSNBC’s Heilemann: FNC’s Doocy ‘Has Suddenly Started to Talk Like an Actual Journalist’

MSNBC guest host John Heilemann said Thursday on “Deadline” that FNC’s “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy “has suddenly started to talk like an actual journalist” for cautioning Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) about criticizing the FBI.

Heilemann said, “One of the people among elected officials who has been out there the furthest suggesting the possibility of planted evidence last week and now really banging on the DOJ has been Rand Paul. I want to play an exchange between Rand Paul and my new favorite newsman, Mr. Doocy in the morning on Fox News because this man has suddenly become Dark Doocy. I’d like to think there is a meme out there somewhere. The man has suddenly started to talk like an actual journalist. Let’s watch this exchange.”

Earlier on FNC, Paul said, “I’m going to require proof that there was some sort of probable cause of a crime, and I’m suspicious that there was not.”

Doocy said, “Senator, absolutely Congress has oversight over the FBI and the Department of Justice and everything else. The problem is over the last week or so there have been so much violent rhetoric directed at the FBI. I heard somebody printed FBI stands for fascist bureau of investigation or something like that, and unfortunately, now the people who work at the FBI Headquarters, you know, there are death threats and all sorts of stuff.”

Heilemann said, “If you told me two weeks ago that I would be guest hosting this show and I’d be playing Steve Doocy almost every day as one of the few Republicans speaking for what used to be the way Republicans always talked and is basically common sense, I would have bet you every dollar in Neal Katyal’s bank account that that would never have happened, but there it is.”

