Rand Paul: We Should Have ‘Zero Tolerance’ Where Anyone Crossing Border Outside Port of Entry Is ‘Immediately’ Removed

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that the law should be changed so that anyone who is caught attempting to enter the United States outside of normal ports of entry is removed from the U.S. “immediately.” And said he’d have a compromise where this change is coupled with increases in legal immigration and “more resources to allow more people to come and apply in a normal fashion at the port of entry.”

Paul stated, “I think we should change the law. I think, frankly, that anybody who is caught in the act of coming in should be immediately placed back on the other side, no process, nothing. If you are caught breaking in, not through a normal port of entry, you should go back on the other side of the river immediately. But we’d have to change the law. The Democrats love illegal immigration and so they have not been willing to. But there is a compromise to be had. What I would say, everyone should be deposited on the other side of the river, but, as a compromise, we should increase lawful immigration and we should put more resources to allow more people to come and apply in a normal fashion at the port of entry. But I would have zero tolerance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett