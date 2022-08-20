FNC’s Dr. Siegel: CDC Problems ‘Way Beyond’ What They’re Admitting — You Had Teachers’ Unions Keeping Schools Closed

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel reacted to calls to reform the CDC by its Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, by stating that the agency’s problems “go way beyond anything that anybody’s admitted here.” And one major issue is the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic, such as “the fact that the teachers’ unions are involved with keeping schools shuttered, not only the CDC. There’s an elaborate network of politicking that’s involved here, not just science.”

Siegel stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:15] “I don’t think she’s going anywhere. I think she’s an infectious disease specialist. She’s public health. I think they’re committed to her. I am surprised at the degree to which she’s come out and said there are shortcomings here, but I agree with you, that they go way beyond anything that anybody’s admitted here. And it doesn’t make a quick fix. And the one thing that is not being discussed, John, which you know well, is the degree to which this whole thing is politicized. I mean, if you say it stinks at the head, you’re talking about the fact that the teachers’ unions are involved with keeping schools shuttered, not only the CDC. There’s an elaborate network of politicking that’s involved here, not just science. But I think that she’s respected as a scientist. I don’t think she’s going anywhere. I admire her coming forward, I don’t think it goes far enough at all.”

