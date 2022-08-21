Michael Cohen Predicts Trump’s Allies Will Turn on Him in FBI Investigation — ‘None of Them Want to Go to Prison’

This week on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen weighed in on former Vice President Mike Pence considering meeting with the January 6 committee amid its ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Cohen predicted that all of Trump’s allies from his time in the White House would flip on the former president because “none of them want to go to prison.”

“Look, I don’t know what Mike Pence knows, other than to say he probably knows everything,” Cohen outlined. “But, in your previous segment, you were talking about flipping Mike.”

“There’s going to be so much flipping [that] it’s going to be like watching a gymnastics event,” he added in a mock Trump voice. “I mean, that’s really what we have going on here. Every single person is going to — they all know what happened to me. None of them want to go to prison. I mean, you have to be out of your mind to want to go to prison. There is going to be so much flipping, Mike. You can’t imagine. And that’s just what Donald is going to do. He likes to play the victim here, despite the fact that he is responsible for everything.”

