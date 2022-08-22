D.C. NAACP President: ‘Racial and Educational Inequities’ ‘Will Result from’ School Vax Mandate

During portions of an interview aired on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” NAACP Washington, D.C. Branch President and member of the organization’s National Board of Directors Akosua Ali expressed the organization’s strong concern about the “racial and educational inequities that will result from” Washington, D.C.’s school vaccine mandate.

Ali said, “We are very concerned about the racial and educational inequities that will result from this mandate.”

Fox News Channel Chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel then stated, “So, its leadership is calling for a quality remote learning option.”

He then played a clip of Ali stating, “We cannot force families or students to be vaccinated, so there must be an option for those students to obtain quality education and black and brown students within the city will not be left behind.”

