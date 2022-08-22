Fmr GOP Rep. Hurd: ‘I Would Be in Prison’ if I Took Home Boxes of Classified Documents

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Monday on CNN’s “New Day” that he would be in prison if he had taken home boxes of classified information like former President Donald Trump did.

Hurd said, “The excuses of why he had this information is changing every single day, which causes some concern. The reality is we know that President Trump and his lawyers knew they had information they shouldn’t have had. They had given boxes back, claimed they didn’t have anything more, and that was the reason why the FBI conducted the search in Mar-a-Lago.”

Host John Berman said, “I think you used the word ridiculous, some of the defenses for having the documents. I remember you asking very hard questions about Hillary Clinton’s emails and the classified information that was in that. Why is it important to not just write off having classified or sensitive, compartmented information?”

He continued, “Let’s be honest, when I left Congress if I would have went to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence SCIF, the special compartmented location where you can store classified documents, and took 15 boxes of classified information and brought it to my house in San Antonio, Texas, and had it in my personal office, guess what, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you because I would be in prison. And so, I said something similar about the server with Hillary Clinton.”

