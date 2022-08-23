GOP Sen. Marshall: Social Media Platforms Should Be Required to Report Drug Trafficking on Platforms to Law Enforcement

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) pushed legislation he is set to introduce that would require social media platforms to reach out to law enforcement officials whenever there is illegal drug trafficking on their platforms.

Marshall stated, “[L]et me just share the story of Cooper Davis, who we’re naming this legislation after. Cooper and three of his friends got two Percocet tablets, purchased them from…Snapchat. They took those four — those two Percocet tablets, split them in half, Cooper took one-half of what he thought was a Percocet tablet and died. So, actually, a half a tablet can kill anybody. So, we want all that social media, whenever there’s any type of illicit drug trafficking going on, we want them to proactively reach out to law enforcement officers and stop this. This is poisoning. These children, young adults, the number one killer of young adults is fentanyl poisoning, and it’s poisoning. This is not an accidental overdose. We’re asking our DAs, our county attorneys to start trying this as capital murder. But, specifically, social media, we need your help. Parents, please take a look at what’s going on in your children’s social media as well.”

He added, “I hope they do it because it’s the right thing, and if they don’t, this is when Congress has to step in and put tighter guardrails around them and then we’ll hold them accountable. That’s why we need legislation to say they have to proactively do it.”

