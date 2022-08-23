MSNBC’s Figliuzzi: FBI ‘Was Too Darn Slow’ Raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi said Tuesday on “Deadline” that the Department of Justice was “too darn slow” raiding former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Figliuzzi said, “With regard to the timeline, look, I’m looking back here, and I know if we go off to another network that shall not be named, they’re criticizing the government every night on this search. I’m going to criticize something here about the timeline: It was too darn slow.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Wow.”

Figliuzzi continued, “It was too slow. So when you have a January-May timeline before the FBI is getting their hands on this and doing an assessment and figuring out, you know, look, if you’ve handled a lot of top secret documents, especially special access [program], each page numbered, marked, sometimes each page initialed, there must be something missing. They may have been — they could have looked if they had looked at it earlier and seen there’s documents, pages missing. Something’s wrong here. There’s something not right. Why are we missing that photo that’s supposed to go with that document?”

He added, “There’s things not right here, and then, boy, there’s live sources somewhere maybe that are being compromised right now. The FBI didn’t get their hands on this fast enough. And I’ll make another argument. I’m not sure they went in fast enough with the search warrant because at the point you show up physically and you see, my God, there’s more boxes of classified, at that point you know you cannot trust. You’ve been lied to. I’d come in with a search warrant then. So if you want to say the government screwed up, that’s what I’d say.”

