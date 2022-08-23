NYC Official: We Need Feds, Other States to Help Deal with Migrants, But We’ll Keep Giving Them ‘Any of Our Services’

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Top Story,” Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro said that New York will continue to not ask for immigration status for people seeking to access city services, “asylum seekers and immigrants will continue to come” to New York, and also that the city needs help from the federal government and other states handling the influx of migrants the city has received from Texas.

Castro stated, “We’ve been a city that has not requested or asked for the immigration status of anyone to access any of our services. We’ll continue to do that because we know that asylum seekers and immigrants will continue to come to New York because they see New York as a beacon of freedom and opportunity.”

He added, “[W]e’re welcoming 7,000, perhaps even more, asylum seekers in really a very short amount of time. And we’re not only doing shelter, but we’re really preparing for a resettlement like we haven’t seen in a very long time in New York City, and we’re proud of it. Now, we need the federal government to step in and help where it really can, and, of course, we need to do this in coordination with other states. That’s really what a true leader would have done, he would have coordinated with other states, who would have been perfectly…willing to support this historic situation.”

