Walensky: I Don’t ‘Want to Re-Visit the Question of Lockdowns That Predated Me’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky responded to a question on whether coronavirus lockdowns went too far by stating that she doesn’t “want to re-visit the question of lockdowns that predated me.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:35] “Director, do you think the lockdowns went too far?”

Walensky responded, “You know, many of those lockdowns predated me at the CDC. Here is what I can tell you, since my time at the CDC and watching it even beforehand, and that is there were important decisions that we had to make, [at] an imperfect time with imperfect data. And we always updated those decisions as those data were evolving, as we got more data, we had more information by which we could make better decisions. So, I don’t necessarily want to re-visit the question of lockdowns that predated me. But what I will say is, we have updated our guidance in the context of new information, and sometimes, we have to make a decision before we have all of the information that we want. And I said to our agency, not making a decision is a decision in and of itself.”

