Sharpton: ‘There Will Be a Demise’ of Trump – ‘Nothing that Wicked Can Last Forever’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Thursday on “Morning Joe” that he believed there will be a “demise” of former President Donald Trump because “nothing that wicked can last forever.”

Sharpton said, “I think one of the reasons that we have this endless conversation about Trump is, from my view, Trump is a symptom of a lot of suppressed feelings that had never been brought to the forefront, that people now are seeing him bring out how they feel, as ugly and as archaic as they are.”

He continued, “I think we’re seeing them expressed because he’s hit something that people really have felt. Now, I don’t think he feels a lot of it himself. I think he’s playing on that because he is the ultimate con man.”

Sharpton added, “I think that is why he is having this lasting effect, is that a lot of people are saying, ‘Yeah, that’s how I really wanted to say it. Yeah, he represents me.’ The fact that a guy that has no lifestyle similar to them at all is the one that brought this out is the irony of it, which is why I think he’s the perfect symbol to deal with these ugly feelings once and for all. Because the demise of Trump, and there will be a demise, you got it from me here. Whether it is long-term or short-term, there will be a demise. Nothing that wicked can last forever, in my opinion.”

