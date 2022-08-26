Maher: I’m Pro-Choice, But Pro-Lifers Aren’t Sexist, and ‘You Wouldn’t Say’ You Don’t Want to Impose Your Values about Murder

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he is pro-choice and thinks abortion isn’t murder, it’s wrong to say pro-life people are anti-women, because if you think abortion is murder, you can’t say, “well, except for people with a vagina, they can commit murder.” And pushed back against arguments that pro-life people shouldn’t impose their values by saying, “you wouldn’t say that about a murderer. That’s what their point is.”

Maher said, “I’m more pro-choice than you can imagine. I don’t think life is always precious, most people don’t think that. What I’m saying is, you shouldn’t say to the other side, you people hate women. They don’t hate women. They just think it’s murder. And if you think it’s murder, then you can’t go, well, except for people with a vagina, they can commit murder. I don’t think it’s murder, but they legitimately do.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) responded, “Yeah, but there are pro-life people that have the view that that’s fine, they just don’t think that they should put their views on someone else.”

Maher countered, “But you wouldn’t say that about a murderer. That’s what their point is.”

