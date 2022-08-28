Dem Rep. Lieu: Defending Trump on Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Cultish Un-American Treasonous Behavior’

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that “MAGA Republicans” defending Donald Trump after the FBI raid of his Florida estate are engaged in “cultish, un-American, treasonous behavior.”

Witt said, “What is interesting is listening to Trump defenders. They have constantly shifted the goalposts by first off demanding the release of a search warrant and then the release of an affidavit. Now they want sensitive government secrets to be declassified and just put out there in the public.”

On Fox News, former George W. Bush administration official John Yoo said, “Why not declassify the documents they actually took from President Trump and show the public what they work?”

Lieu said, “John Yoo’s comments are insane. What he is saying is, he would want top secret documents and documents that are beyond top secret to appear on the front pages of the New York Times, on your show so that I can see them my dentist, my neighbor and the Russians and the Iranians, solely to protect Donald Trump. This is cultish, un-American, treasonous behavior. You cannot just declassify all these documents and put it into the public domain simply to prevent Donald Trump from prosecution. That is a very treasonous argument, any MAGA Republican making it should be ashamed of themselves.”

He added, “He knew that they were classified, and he intentionally took them. I also note that if the MAGA Republican argument is that these should be declassified, then they have got to ask themselves, why do we want to names and locations and against these of U.S. spies out there in Vanity Fair? That is an insane argument.”

