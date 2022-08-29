Robert Gibbs: Sen. Graham’s Riot ‘Threat Is Outrageous’ — ‘He’s Inviting People to Get into the Streets’

Former Obama White House press secretary Robert Gibbs said Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was making outrageous threats and encouraging people to riot.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Graham said, “If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

Guest host Andrea Mitchell said, “So Robert, what goes through your mind when you hear a senior member on Senate Judiciary warning about riots in the street, just after what we saw in Cincinnati, and a man jumped a fence tried to get into FBI headquarters in Chicago. There has been all these threats, the highest level of threats against law enforcement, against judges and the agents who served the search warrant.”

Gibbs said, “I think we have to make it not just a warning, but I think it’s a threat from Senator Graham. The threat is outrageous. As you mentioned, he’s a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, and to basically be calling on or give an invitation that if the judicial system decides and the Justice Department decides to indict former President Trump for mishandling classified information, he’s inviting people to get into the streets and riot. It’s outrageous.”

He added, “The question that has to be asked of Senator Graham, you didn’t believe, and you walked away from at least temporarily this idea of Donald Trump the last time we had a riot because his followers didn’t like the outcome of the decision and that was the election. We watched them riot inside of the Capitol. That was abhorrent, at least at that moment, to Senator Graham; why does he think this would be any different?”

