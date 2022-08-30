Kellyanne Conway to Republicans Wanting to Dump Trump: ‘I Dare You, Go First’

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized conservative pundits Brit Hume and Ben Shapiro for advocating that the Republican Party should move on from former President Donald Trump Tuesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Reacting to tweets from Hume and Shapiro, Conway said, “This is very simple for me. When Trump is the leader of the party, when he is involved in the conversation and the election, like in the 2018 midterms, you had four pickups from blue to red, it is the first time since John Kennedy in 1962, that a president’s party in power picked up a single Senate seat, and they picked up four.”

Conway added, “Quickly, let me end with this. Those who want to move on from Trump, you go first. People are so obsessed with him, they don’t spend a minute learning what the 74 million Trump-Pence voters want in these midterm elections. That’s what I study every single day, but they’re so obsessed with Donald Trump. Anybody who wants the party to move on from Trump. I dare you, go first.”

She concluded, “Any time the Democrats tell you which Republicans should be your nominee, run in the other direction because they know that they’re fixing to make that person unpalatable.”

