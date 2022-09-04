NRCC Chair Emmer: Trump Has Been a ‘Fantastic Ally’

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump had been a “fantastic ally,” especially on fundraising for GOP candidates.

Guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel asked, “Have you or your team at the NRCC recommended to any Republicans that they distance themselves from former President Trump?”

Emmer said, “Absolutely not. The president has been a fantastic ally of ours, especially when it comes to fundraising and our candidates. Again, what we tell them is you know your districts, you know how to run to the people that are going to be voting for you in November.”

He continued, “I am convinced that when people vote, they are going to ask the question, am I better off today than I was two years ago? But they are going to say no. Prices are out of control, my security is in jeopardy, it’s time for a change, and they are going to vote in a new Republican majority.”

Emmer added, “I am convinced that Kevin McCarthy will not only be in the majority come the next Congress, but Kevin McCarthy will be our speaker.”

