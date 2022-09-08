CNN’s Miller: People Come to New York to Commit Crimes Because of Lax Bail Laws

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst and former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that New York’s bail laws have led to recidivism and increases in some of the crimes covered under the laws and people cross over from New Jersey “to steal cars in New York City, because they know if they get caught, they will not go to jail.”

Miller stated, “So, robbery, felony assault, burglary, auto theft, larceny, which is just stealing without the use of force, these are the crimes that are skyrocketing. When you take the larceny, the burglary, the auto theft, these are all covered under New York’s new bail reform laws. Which is — criminals know, criminals have very good intelligence, as good as the police when it comes to collecting information and distributing that among each other, they know that there are certain charges where the judge in New York state, not just New York City, is legally prohibited, prohibited by law, from setting bail in that case. So, they know, I commit the crime, if I get caught, I’ll be out as soon as I get my hearing. Now, that has caused recidivism, which was always a problem, to skyrocket. So, basically, when you look at the larceny, the robberies — which are just larcenies where somebody tried to stop them — the burglaries, the auto thefts, we have people, John, coming from New Jersey, where they have plenty of cars, to steal cars in New York City, because they know if they get caught, they will not go to jail.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett