Joe Scarborough: ‘Jesus Never Once Talked About Abortion’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Friday’s “Morning Joe” that “Jesus never once talked about abortion” while discussing Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Scarborough said, “And let me just say, as a Southern Baptist, I grew up reading the Bible, maybe a backsliding Baptist, but I still know the Bible. Jesus never once talked about abortion, never once, and it was happening back in ancient times. It was happening during his time. Never once mentioned it.”

He added, “For people perverting the gospel of Jesus Christ down to one issue, it’s heresy. If you don’t believe me if that makes you angry, why don’t you do something you haven’t done in a long time? Open the Bible, open the New Testament, read the red letters. You won’t see it there. And yet there are people who are using Jesus as a shield to make 10-year-old raped girls go through a living and breathing hell here on earth. They’ve also conveniently overlooked the parts of the New Testament when Jesus talks about taking care of the needy, taking care of those who are helpless, who live a hopeless life, because they believe, these state legislators believe that life begins at fertilization and ends at childbirth.”

