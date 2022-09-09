Nikki Haley: ‘Only Anger, Violence and Hatred that I’m Hearing Is from Joe Biden’

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Friday on FNC’s “Special Report” that President Joe Biden was advancing “anger, violence and hatred,” not “MAGA Republicans.”

Host Bret Baier said, “The other talking point, it is about MAGA, it is about extremism. The president is hitting it every stop. Take a listen.”

Thursday night, Biden said, “The extreme set of MAGA Republicans has chosen to go backward full of anger, violence, hate and division. That’s what their game is.”

Baier said, “Your Reaction?”

Haley said, “The only anger, violence and hatred that I’m hearing is from Joe Biden. I mean, his speech the other day, he looked like he was in the depths of hell. Sitting there talking about half the country is bad just because we want life to go back to normal, just because we want our dollars to count, just because we want to know our kids are safe, just because we want to know that, you know, we are not glorifying prisoners, but we are actually defending police. It’s really the leftists that have gone so divided.”

She added, “Across the board, people don’t have the luxury of politics. They are feeling the pain in their wallets. They’re feeling n their kid’s schools, and they are feeling it on the streets. I’m telling you that what Biden is doing is only separating us more. It’s not bringing us together. People want to love our country again. They only want people to serve that are going to love our country. That’s why I think that we are going to have a strong November.”

