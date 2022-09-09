Youngkin: Lefty Indoctrination Contributed to 20-Year Learning Loss

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) argued that school closures, in addition to students “being taught what to think as opposed to how to think” caused massive learning loss.

Youngkin said the left still doesn’t get the education issue and “we saw this last year through our entire race, where parents were standing up, saying, we’re in charge of our children, not bureaucrats, not politicians. And yet, we saw the progressive liberals continually try to inject themselves between parents and their children. And, oh, by the way, keep classrooms closed, dictate explicit material that families don’t want in their children’s education. And, oh, by the way, finally, lower standards and tell them, if you just do okay, it’s good enough. And then what we saw, Laura, of course, was Virginians stood up and said, no. It wasn’t Republicans vs. Democrats. It was all Virginians, parents from all walks of life said, we’ve had it. And then we see the test scores come out and we see these scores come out, tell us that, not only were the closed schools detrimental to our children, but what they were being taught, being taught what to think as opposed to how to think, all of a sudden resulted in a 20-year loss in learning in math and in English across the country, and we’ve seen the same thing in Virginia.”

Youngkin also discussed how the learning loss has disproportionately impacted non-white students, ESL students, and disabled students, but “progressive liberals ignore all that. And all they want to talk about, all they want to try to inject on our children is a political philosophy.”

