Ernst: VP Harris Saying Border Secure ‘Laughable’ — Biden Administration ‘Ignoring’ Crisis

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said Tuesday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that it was “laughable” that Vice President Kamala Harris said that the U.S.-Mexico border was “secure,” but our immigration system is broken.

Ernst said, “I’m dumbfounded that we have an administration that is ignoring the humanitarian crisis and the risk that poses to all communities across the United States as they allow those illegal immigrants to cross over the southern border and release them into the interior.”

She continued, “We know that there are folks on the terrorist watch list that have been apprehended. How many of them got away? These are concerns that we have with the Fentanyl crisis, with human trafficking, with, of course, weapons trafficking. All of this is extremely concerning to everyday Americans as they see crime rise across the United States.”

Anchor Harris Faulkner asked, “The vice president says the border is secure. Ten seconds what is your rebuttal?”

Ernst said, “Laughable. I wish the vice president would actually go to the border and speak with the CBP agents, the National Guard and Texas law enforcement to find out what’s really going on.”

