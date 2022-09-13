McCaskill: Graham’s Proposed Federal 15-Week Abortion Ban ‘Really Extreme Stuff’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) legislation that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was “really extreme stuff.”

McCaskill said, “I think what he thought he was doing was somehow shifting the debate over trying to make Democrats look extreme.”

She continued, “Republicans in the caucus are very upset with him. They want this topic to go away. They do not want it to be elevated. So what does he do? He not only introduces a bill, he puts in the bill that everything these states have done, like my state, making doctors have to choose between prison and the health of their patients, making children who have been victimized by an uncle or somebody’s boyfriend and been raped, that they are forced to carry that child to term. All of that gets to stay. This bill lets all of the really extreme stuff stay in place. It just forces more liberal states that still respect women’s rights to do this federal standard.”

McCaskill added, “He thought he could kind of confuse all this and make it all about late-term abortions. No, women are smarter than that. I would just say, and I think it’s really important for us to say this over and over again, we can talk about this being an important issue, but the only way we make it an important issue is if all of us find five people tomorrow that aren’t registered to vote and get them registered.”

