Whoopi Goldberg: I Can’t Take All These Men Talking About Abortion – ‘You Don’t Know Jack’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she “can’t take all these men” discussing abortion after clips of Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaking on their position on a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Goldberg said, “Listen, I just can’t take it. All these men talking about what is right. You don’t have — you don’t know jack about my body. You didn’t take enough time to sit down with anybody to find out what really can go wrong with a woman’s body. She can want to have the baby and still have stuff go wrong with her body, and you guys have not put any thought about that into it. We have a woman now who is fighting for the right to get an abortion because there seems to be some sort of beat in her body, in the baby, but the baby’s brain has not developed. The baby’s arms have not developed, and you’re making her carry this in this shape. What the hell?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah said, “For a long time, my party has argued states should decide abortion rights. That was what the statements were. It should have been decided by the states, so Lindsey Graham just went completely rogue by saying this should be federally — we should have a federal restriction on abortion. I think he thought it was going to give him goodwill with some parts of the base, but I disagree with the approach entirely. The vast majority agrees with some access to abortion and some limitations. Fifteen weeks is on par with some places in Europe, but let states make that decision.”

Goldberg said, “How about let the women make that decision? The hell with these states.”

