Hillary Clinton: ‘Dangerous Hypocrisy’ Republicans Enthralled by ‘Fraud’ Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that it was “dangerous” that Republicans are “enthralled” by what she deemed to be a “fraud” and “con artist” as former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “What do you think, Secretary Clinton, when you hear elected officials, many of them prominent senators, some of them calling for you to be put in prison for having the server in your home, now saying of this incident, well, it’s a bookkeeping issue, it’s a storage problem. There’s nothing to see here. Lindsey Graham, saying if you indict this former president, watch out, there will be riots in the street. Obvious hypocrisy but dangerous, too. What do you make when you hear those things?”

Clinton said, “Well, exactly what you just said. Dangerous hypocrisy. You know, I served with a number of the people who say these kinds of things, and honestly, you know, I don’t know how they can live with themselves. I don’t understand how they can be enthralled to such a fraud and such a con artist as Donald Trump. I just don’t get it. I don’t know what he has on them. I don’t know what they expect to get from him. I don’t understand their fear. So, it’s a mystery to me.”

She added, “It’s a mystery, though, with huge implications. If you go back and read history, and we are reminded of that by incredible historians like Timothy Snyder, look at how these kinds of authoritarian totalitarian regimes get started. They get started by a demagogue, an authoritarian basically demanding fealty not just to himself but to reality. We saw that with alternative facts about the size of the crowd became the argument that the White House was making to overlook the fact that there wasn’t that big of a crowd. It continues through today where people who you would think not only know better but would want to do better are siding with this outrageous and, I believe, probably illegal use of classified material. So, it’s a mystery to me, but a dangerous mystery that you have the Republican Party still enabling the fantasies and the power-hungry dreams of the former president.”

