GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Cognitive Abilities Continue to Get ‘Worse and Worse’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who also served as the former White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, warned President Joe Biden’s condition appears to be deteriorating over time.

Jackson argued that given what was at stake, it was necessary for reassurance that Biden was up for the job.

“Well, Maria, it’s not gotten any better,” he said. “It’s continued to get worse since he was candidate Joe Biden when I first started talking about this. The American people have continued to have questions about a lot of his bizarre behaviors. This holding hands thing is one of them, the way he makes up stories, and he just repeatedly tells these stories that everyone has documented or not true. That happens pretty frequently.”

“He has these emotional outbursts,” Jackson continued. “He shuffles when he walks. He slurs his speech. He always looks frail and fragile. I just think it’s continued to get worse and worse. And I think that now the Democrats in the mainstream media now are starting to say, we can’t ignore this a whole bunch — a lot longer. At some point or another, we’re going to have to address this. We’re going to have to explain to the American people what’s going on.”

“I have asked multiple times to see his complete medical record, for the American people to see it, for him to do a cognitive test like President Trump had done, to reassure the American people that he can do this because we’re headed a — we’re headed down a bad path,” he added. “Something bad’s going to happen domestically here in this country, with the potential terrorists crossing our border, or something bad’s going to happen overseas from a national security standpoint, and we’re going to get lots of Americans killed. And that’s when people will really want to dig in and see what’s going on. It will be too late then. We need to make sure he can do his job. And I honestly don’t think that he can.”

