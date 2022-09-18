Graham: We Must Have ‘National Standard to Prevent Chinese Abortion Policy in Maryland or California’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he is confident the American people would accept his proposal for a 15-week federal abortion ban with minimal exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Graham said, “Here is what Dobbs says, elected officials can make the decisions. State or federal. I’m not inconsistent.”

He continued, “If you tell the pro-life movement that we are out of business in the nation’s capital, that we can’t set some national standard to prevent Chinese abortion policy in Maryland or California, there will be a revolt by the pro-life community.”

Graham added, “To expect the pro-life community to sit on the sidelines and watch abortion policy in Maryland and California abort a baby up to 38 weeks is not going to happen. Dobbs does not require that. Dobbs says state or federal officials can do it. Here’s what I would tell the Republican Party, be not afraid. Stand up for the baby all over the country. We’re in line with France, for God’s sake. We’re three months more liberal than the French. I’m confident the American people would accept a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest and reject the Chinese abortion policy being pushed by the Democratic Party. If we can’t do this for the unborn, what good are we to the unborn? I’ll tell you this, as a pro-life politician, if you stand with the unborn, the pro-life voter’s not going to stand with you.”

