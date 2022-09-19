FNC’s Gutfeld: GOP Governors Moving Migrants Exposed Liberal ‘Phony Compassion’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Monday on FNC’s “The Five” that by sending migrants to northern cities, Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) exposed liberals’ “phony compassion.”

Gutfeld said, “What the Republicans did is they succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy and talk about law enforcement or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, we really need to have a conversation. So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion.”

He continued, “Get mad over the issue. Don’t get mad about the people calling attention to the issue. Because, after all, we’re just raising awareness. Raising awareness is, like, the greatest thing liberals have ever wanted to do from the beginning of time. What we’re seeing right here is not in my backyard unless you’re trimming the hedges. Then we love you, but I’m so glad the leaf blower is so loud, so I don’t have to talk to you. No, you can’t use the bathroom, and you can’t have any water, either. But we love our migrants, don’t we? Yeah, you rich entitled freak you panicked over 50 migrants coming over. Then when they were leaving, you learned two words, one of them adios, so you can hug them on the way out. That was so compassionate.”

