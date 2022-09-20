Deputy Sec’y of State Sherman: Biden ‘Responding to Hypotheticals’ When He’s Made Taiwan Statements WH Has Walked Back

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that President Joe Biden’s multiple statements on Taiwan and China that the White House has subsequently walked back were all “responding to hypotheticals.” And U.S. policy hasn’t changed.

After playing Biden’s statements on “60 Minutes,” host Peter Alexander asked, “So, this isn’t a one-off. As you know well, the White House has walked back, in the past, the President’s comments, on a series of occasions, on Taiwan and the potential of future U.S. involvement. What signal does that send to the rest of the world that’s watching?”

Sherman responded, “Well, let us be really clear. Our policy has not changed. The President is responding to hypotheticals. Our policy remains exactly what it has always been. Our One China Policy remains as it has been.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett