GOP Rep. Green: Biden Just Says What’s Convenient on COVID, If He Thinks It’s Over, He’ll Stop Kicking Troops Out of Shorthanded Military

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) argued that if President Joe Biden really thinks the pandemic’s over, it’s time to eliminate the vaccine mandate that is the “worst thing for Army readiness” and said that the administration is “just saying whatever they need to say at any point to get what they want out of the situation. So, they constantly contradict themselves.”

Green stated, “I think they’re just saying whatever they need to say at any point to get what they want out of the situation. So, they constantly contradict themselves. You can look at the military right now. If the pandemic is really over, well, let’s pay the 60,000-plus National Guardsmen who aren’t getting paid because they refused the vaccine. Let’s — how about the 850 teachers that just got let go this week in New York City? They need to decide what it is. For you and [me], for America, the pandemic phase of this is over. … And the White House just needs to get with the program, get rid of the vaccine mandates, and let’s move forward.”

He added, “[T]he worst thing for Army readiness has been the vaccine mandate. Because so many guys aren’t — and gals aren’t getting the vaccine and they’re basically kicking them out of the military. I had a young guy reach out to me yesterday that the Army’s demanding that he pay back his enlistment bonus because they kicked him out because he wouldn’t take the vaccine. It’s just absurd what they’re doing, and therefore, Army recruiting is at 52% of its goal this year.”

