Tom Cotton: Border Crisis Is Biden’s ‘Deliberate Policy’ Chosen by Design

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Thursday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that the large number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border creating a strain on our immigration systems is the “deliberate policy” of President Joe Biden.

Cotton said, “Since he took office, we have 5 million illegal aliens who have entered our country, and we know where almost none of them are.”

He continued, “All we do is send them into the interior of our country and say pretty, please report for a hearing at some point in the future. Whether it is Joe Biden’s government, whether it is the Democratic mayor of El Paso, whether it is Republican governors, it is really unfortunate that we have migrants boarding buses and planes and going north into our country. Joe Biden should be putting them on buses and planes and sending them south, back to their own countries.”

He added, “These men and women of Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed up to enforce the law, to protect our border, to defend our sovereignty, and Joe Biden will not let them do it.”

Cotton concluded, “Make no mistake, what you saw the border, what I saw the border last year when I traveled there, it is not an accident, it is not an unintended consequence, it is not bad luck, it is what Joe Biden and the Democrats want. It is what they campaigned on. It is the deliberate policy they have chosen by design. That is why the American people will vote them out of office in November.”

