Cheney: I Will Leave GOP if Trump Wins 2024 Nomination

Sunday on CNN’s “New Day Weekend,” the show’s political panel discussed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her latest denouncement of former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Network congressional reporter Daniella Diaz said, “She had a lot to say to say indeed. One of them being a question being whether she would run for president in 2024 against former President Donald Trump. She, of course, dodged that question as she has continued to dodge that question since she lost the primary. She will not serve in the next Congress. But really notable, as you all said, that she said if Donald Trump wins the nomination in 2024, she will no longer consider herself a Republican. Take a listen.”

Cheney said, “I think that Donald Trump is the only president in American history who refused to guarantee a peaceful transition of power. And so the fact that my party in the months since then has refused to stand up to him I think, does tell you how sick the party is. I’m going to make sure Donald Trump is not the nominee, and if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”

Diaz said, “Incredibly notable words from Liz Cheney.”

