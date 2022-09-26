FNC’s Faulkner: Clinton, Biden Putting Half of America in a ‘Hate Box’ — ‘Hate Speech’

Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner told her co-hosts Monday on “Outnumbered” that President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are putting half of America in a “hate box.”

Discussing Clinton’s recent comments about former President Donald Trump’s Ohio rally, Faulkner said, “That kind of talk is so irresponsible.”

She continued, “Let’s talk about what we can do to take down the level of hate in the conversation. And comparing things to Hitler and to slavery — why can’t things live in history where they were? They were terrible enough. Do they need to be brought back and be diminished so that we can raise something above it? Hillary Clinton saying well, this person or this situation is like Hitler. What is she talking about that’s like Hitler in this country right now? Is she so ignorant that she doesn’t know how many people died? There’s nothing going on this country right now like Hitler. So I don’t know where she is coming from. But there is a strain of hate that is going on.”

Faulkner concluded, “It started with her in 2015- 2016 talking about putting half of the country in a hate box. We called them deplorable, she said. That language still exists today. Now they are called MAGA or Trumpies or ultra-MAGA or whatever by the current president. She ran twice. He ran three times before he got in. These are people who the nation decided more than once they didn’t want to be president. Until they were able to show and vilify the man on the other side of the ticket just enough, just enough. I don’t think this country is tipping into the brink of civil war. I don’t feel like that. Having a father was actually fought wars for this country, I find that kind of language to be divisive, I find to be hateful. I find it to be hate speech.”

