Manchin on Dems Holding the Senate: It’s a ‘Toss-Up’ — Midterms ‘Going to Be Very Close’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that the Democratic Party’s chances of holding a majority in the U.S. Senate after the midterms were a “toss-up.”

Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “Do you think Democrats can hold the Senate here in six weeks?”

Manchin said, “I think we have some tremendous candidates. Every candidate we have is experienced. They are well-rounded and they are balanced. So I think that’s the advantage the Democrats would have right now. I know that there is a movement and any midyear election is always a challenging thing. I think these elections are going to be a toss-up. I think it is going to be very close.”

He added, “I’m hoping, especially, that we don’t have another 50-50 Senate. That’s not a desirable place to be. But you have to vote your conscience and your constituents. The shame of all of this is it’s gotten so political and politicized. We’re making all of the viewers you have right now — the politics in Washington is making them pick a side. Which side are you on? Are you on our side or the D side? Pick the A side, the American side.”

