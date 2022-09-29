Riggleman: GOP Lawmakers Tried to ‘Destroy Our Institutions’ Based on ‘Troll Farm Nonsense’

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that during his work as a staffer to the House Select Committee on January 6, 2021 he learned Republican lawmakers tried to “destroy our institutions” because they believed “troll farm nonsense” about the 2020 presidential race.

Riggleman said, “I think it’s seeing all of the different types of individuals, congressional members, Trump family members, Trump associates, Senators, all of them involved in trying to sort of form and manipulate the election based on their own theories. It was everything from Italygate, Italian satellites changing votes is to Romanian and Ukrainian digital mules coming across the border.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s only on the Republican side. I think there’s something that former Republicans feel more about. They see how far the party has fallen and how dangerous they can be. Is that part of what you feel?”

Riggleman said, “How dare they, right? I think that’s what it is, is how dare somebody make things up to win regardless, right? Try to destroy our institutions because you believe in some troll farm nonsense coming from, you know, basement dwellers, you know, talking about Stop the Steal conspiracy theories. That’s all based on another basement dweller like Roger Stone.”

He added, “They got to Ginni Thomas, they got to members of Congress, they got to senators. I think what hasn’t come out. I was very careful about that, just the hundreds of links attached to these text messages. Videos that would just shock the country. You’d be like. There’s no way a sitting member would send these videos.”

