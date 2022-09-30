Cammack: Biden’s Drained SPR Going into Winter, Major Disaster for ‘Campaign Antic’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that President Joe Biden’s continued withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are a national security risk and have left the reserve at its lowest rate in decades when we’re most likely to need it due to the onset of winter and a major natural disaster.

Cammack said, “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest rate since 1984. I was born in 1988, if that gives you any indication that this is absolutely wild what we are seeing. This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s a national security concern, and the fact that we continue to release oil at a time when Americans are struggling and we’re heading into winter and fuel costs are going to go up, now we have a major natural disaster on our shores. This is ludicrous.”

She added, “We’re six weeks out from a midterm election in which, across the board, Democrats are losing. So, they are trying to buy goodwill and favor with voters in anticipation of a total red wave. And they’re doing it at the expense of our national security. So, I couldn’t agree more that this move, reducing the amount that we have in our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, it’s nothing more than a campaign antic to get people to say that they’re actually doing something.”

