CNN’s Enten: Polling Showing Significant Drop for Democrats Among Black Voters

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Monday on “New Day” that polling is showing a significant drop in support for Democrats among black voters.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “New data is showing warning signs for Democrats ahead of the midterms. A key voting group that is considered reliably Democratic does not seem as blue as it once was was. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten is joining us now. So Harry, as we move into the midterms, here you’re saying we’re seeing movement among a core Democratic group.”

Enten said, “Yes, take a look here. This is black voters’ electoral preference in pre-election polling. Black voters are the core part of the Democratic Party. And as you can see here in the race for Congress, they’re still getting 74% support in the pre-election polling right now, but compare that to the final polling for 2020 President and 2018 Congress. Back in 2020, it was 84%, 85% in 2018. So you’re clearly seeing right here there is less support for Democratic candidates for Congress among African-Americans. You can look at the Republican column as well, and you can see that 12% is not exactly high, but that is actually the high watermark. It was 9% in 2020 and 9% in 2018. So basically, what was a 75, 76-point margin is down in the low 60s. Democrats still well ahead with African-Americans, but in a game in which you’re trying to drive up, the margin, the margin among African Americans for Democrats is clearly down.”

