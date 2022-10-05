Dem Rep. Bush: Lawmakers Who Participated In January 6 Should Be Expelled from Congress, Criminally Charged

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” lawmakers who participated in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 should be investigated and potentially criminally charged.

Bush said, “I think about being in the Capital that day when that insurrection happened. I remember being in the chambers and in the gallery listening to one of my colleagues say, those are my people outside. I’m standing up for my people that are outside. Well, you people, this Republican said that your people were scaling walls an hour or two later. Your people killed people. Your people put our lives in danger. Your people are the ones that are. Some of them are in jail right now for this.”

She added, “Hopefully, if there are any people in Congress that actually good participate in the overturning of the democratic election if any of them participated, they have to be investigated. They need to be expelled from Congress. If there are criminal charges, those should happen.”

Bush concluded I take my job seriously. There are law lives on the line, and I will not let folks that are there to play politics, folks that don’t understand what it is like to live with your skin being the problem, your skin causing reaction in people simply because you showed up. I need them to understand that I will fight as long as I have breath to make sure that my people are safe. And if it means calling them out, I’ll do it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN