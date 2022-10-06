Kanye West: ‘They Threatened My Life’ for Wearing a Trump Hat

Kanye West said Thursday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he was told he would face death threats for liking Donald Trump.

West said, “My so-called friends, slash handlers around me told me, like, if I said that I like Trump, that my career will be over, that my life would be over.”

He continued, “They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life.”

West added, “They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said, ‘Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green-lit,’ and that means that they’re going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, green light me then.”

