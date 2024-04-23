Anti-Israel Protesters Gather Outside Sen. Schumer’s Home, Demand U.S. ‘Stop Arming Israel’

Jewish protesters demonstrate near the home of US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Weibel

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home in Brooklyn, calling for the United States to “stop arming Israel.”

Video footage posted to X showed what appeared to be hundreds of protesters gathered in the street outside of Schumer’s home for a “Seder in the Streets” on the second day of the Passover Jewish holiday.

A seder is a Passover holiday meal, which includes songs, stories, reading, and eating special foods, along with other traditions. For those who live in Israel, it is held on the first night of Passover, but for those outside of Israel, it is held on the first two nights of Passover.

Jewish protesters gathered outside of Schumer’s home were reportedly from groups such as the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) chapter in New York City, If Not Now, and the New York chapter of Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, according to a post on X by JVP NYC.

Protesters gathered were reportedly demanding that the U.S. stop sending weapons to Israel as it continues its war against Hamas.

Officers from the New York Police Department were captured on video telling protesters outside of Schumer’s home that they were “blocking vehicular traffic” and would be arrested for disorderly conduct if they did not “move and get onto the sidewalk.”

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Stop Funding Genocide.”

In recent days, there has been an increase in anti-Israel protests occurring across the nation and on college campuses such as Columbia University, Yale University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The House of Representatives recently passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other humanitarian efforts.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.